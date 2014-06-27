SativaTHC 17%CBG 1%

Green Crack

aka Green Crush, Mango Crack

Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

Green Crack strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Talkative

Green Crack strain helps with

  • Stress
    34% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    29% of people say it helps with Depression
Green Crack strain reviews7,000

June 27, 2014
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Tingly
Wasn't prepared for the effects of THIS! Settled in, loaded the device, took a few lung busters........... After awhile I glanced at the clock, 2 hours had passed? I always keep a ledger of strains I try and the effects, took me a bit to figure out the medical benefits of this as it seriously smacked me in the cranium and sent me into a time warp so to sum it up as simply as I can.......... Any strain so effective that I am able to stop focusing on all physical discomfort and get to visit the "dark side of the moon" for a while gets a permanent spot in my med cabinet!
October 21, 2016
It gets me very horny
April 6, 2015
one of the best strains you can get your hands on. GC is always know to provide effects for even veteran consumers after only a few hits. GC is a crowd favorite due to its high potency and overall cerebral invigoration. If you love that energetic, happy, euphoric-uplifted feeling then this is the perfect sativa for you
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Green Crack strain genetics

Green Crack grow information

  • Best results with excellent air circulation
  • Clearing lower branches can improve circulation and air flow
  • Grows best in temperatures between 70 to 80°F (21 to 27°C) and at 50% humidity

Photos of Green Crack

