Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
- 34% of people say it helps with Stress
- 29% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 29% of people say it helps with Depression
Green Crack grow information
- Best results with excellent air circulation
- Clearing lower branches can improve circulation and air flow
- Grows best in temperatures between 70 to 80°F (21 to 27°C) and at 50% humidity