Wasn't prepared for the effects of THIS! Settled in, loaded the device, took a few lung busters........... After awhile I glanced at the clock, 2 hours had passed? I always keep a ledger of strains I try and the effects, took me a bit to figure out the medical benefits of this as it seriously smacked me in the cranium and sent me into a time warp so to sum it up as simply as I can.......... Any strain so effective that I am able to stop focusing on all physical discomfort and get to visit the "dark side of the moon" for a while gets a permanent spot in my med cabinet!