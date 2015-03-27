ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Holy Ghost reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Holy Ghost.

Avatar for jimmyinspazzz
Member since 2017
This strain tasted awesome carrying the way the flower smelled in the jar all the way to my tongue without missing a beat. The terpenes in Holy Ghost Haze are very vibrant reminding of a sativa yet without an overwhelming animated sativa buzz. One of the few strains I would suggest for depression ...
CreativeEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Shiinabear
Member since 2018
Butter. Pure and simple, I felt like a stick of warm melting butter. I will always love this strain. v
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Chadd720
Member since 2017
Tried it because of its name. And boy, did it live up to its name. Very heavy hybrid, very potent. Very nice mellow, balanced high. Has rich colors and flavor to it.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for HarleyQuinn1995
Member since 2017
First time trying it here in red deer alberta Canada and man I only had two hoots and I felt so good I didn't need anymore.
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for fvckbinary
Member since 2017
The best smelling/tasting weed ive ever experienced. Sometimes makes me lightheaded/dizzy but overall a good strong high for a hybrid.
Relaxed
Avatar for calikushWV
Member since 2014
very strong smell, and has a strong head high. makes you stare off into space!
EuphoricHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for mvggxe
Member since 2016
this shit gives me couch lock for like 20 minutes and then i can't stop moving around, i love waking and baking with this strain
ArousedCreativeEnergeticTalkative
Avatar for ArtGnosis
Member since 2016
1st strain I've tried on my journey to rediscover Cannabis after about 25 years of no use. Found the strain Uplifting and Mellow, not overwhelming with some mild euphoria. Felt relaxed and a peace with the world, which is not my usual state of mind. Highly recommended for 1st timers or people who ha...
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryUplifted