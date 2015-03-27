We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Holy Ghost.
Reviews
20
jimmyinspazzz
Member since 2017
This strain tasted awesome carrying the way the flower smelled in the jar all the way to my tongue without missing a beat. The terpenes in Holy Ghost Haze are very vibrant reminding of a sativa yet without an overwhelming animated sativa buzz. One of the few strains I would suggest for depression ...
1st strain I've tried on my journey to rediscover Cannabis after about 25 years of no use.
Found the strain Uplifting and Mellow, not overwhelming with some mild euphoria. Felt relaxed and a peace with the world, which is not my usual state of mind.
Highly recommended for 1st timers or people who ha...