Holy Ghost is a harmony of attractive genetics that balance the relaxing nature of indicas with sativas’ cerebral activity. Parent strains Satori, Amnesia Haze, Pitbull, and Durban Poison combine to create a pungent blend of diesel and citrus aromas that are enhanced by an earthy exhale of spiced sandalwood. The interplay of sativa and indica genetics relax the body without putting you to sleep, and energize the mind without overstimulation. Holy Ghost is an enjoyable answer when faced with stress or depression

Avatar for purphaze420
Member since 2013
Holy Wow, this strain just blew me away from the first exhale. Theres an almost immediate sativa effect and the indica slowley settles in for a nice blend. Defintly top shelf bud
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ArtGnosis
Member since 2016
1st strain I've tried on my journey to rediscover Cannabis after about 25 years of no use. Found the strain Uplifting and Mellow, not overwhelming with some mild euphoria. Felt relaxed and a peace with the world, which is not my usual state of mind. Highly recommended for 1st timers or people who ha...
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for fvckbinary
Member since 2017
The best smelling/tasting weed ive ever experienced. Sometimes makes me lightheaded/dizzy but overall a good strong high for a hybrid.
Relaxed
Avatar for digitaldoobie85
Member since 2015
8/10 Good blend of Sativa and Indica influence. It keeps clarity if used in small amounts. Becomes intoxicating after a few bowls. Great for stress and depression.
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for Alwaysblue9
Member since 2015
This is a beautiful strain. Potent and tasty! I felt myself melting away after just a few hits and was able to move around so much better. The buds are just glistening with trichomes and the flavor is so buttery good. Smooth as silk. If your looking for a stronger med that helps with anger, anxiety...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

Pitbull
Satori
