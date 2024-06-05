Holy Moly! reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Holy Moly!.
Holy Moly! strain effects
Holy Moly! reviews
A........s
June 5, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
Loved it. The loosely formed buds smell intoxicating. It's easy to break down, and the slow burning blunt set the world right.
c........n
July 23, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Delicious Potent Looks so beautiful and smells delicious. Sticky icky looks like a frosty tree so beautiful. Makes me so hungry. Super dank