Holy Moly!
‘Holy Moly!’ is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Fig and Animal Mints. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Holy Moly! is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Fig Farms, the average price of Holy Moly! typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Holy Moly!’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Holy Moly!, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Holy Moly! strain effects
Holy Moly! strain reviews2
A........s
June 5, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Talkative
c........n
July 23, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Happy