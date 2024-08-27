Honey Badger Haze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Honey Badger Haze.
Honey Badger Haze strain effects
Reported by 39 real people like you
Honey Badger Haze strain flavors
Honey Badger Haze strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
r........2
August 27, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Love this strain! We have this strain at the dispensary I work at. It has a light citrusy smooth taste. The high? Is the best part of it all. It gives you that clear headed high where you are high as hell but still able to function and go about your day. This strain is probably one of the best I’ve smoked and I’ve been smoking for almost 18 years now. Highly recommend! Enjoy :)
S........n
March 9, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
HMS health in Maryland cultivated this amazing strain for a few months like 2 years ago or so. I’ll never forget the first batch it was one of the most joyous legal purchases of my life and there have been hundreds and hundreds. It’s because here in Maryland in our medical market there is a major lack of sativa strains 80 percent of everything on the market is heavily indica influenced and only well below 10 percent of the entire flower market is what I would consider a true sativa. Here in Maryland we also get full terpene analysis test results on all batches of everything so I go online on different dispensaries menus every few days to see what’s new and mainly focus on the terpene data. With this strain before I even looked at any test results just the name itself got me insanely exited because you never see “haze” on any menu here the closest thing to haze we have is jack herer we used to have ghost train but even that seemed too much for them to handle they probably got tired of the longer flowering times but back to this strain then once I saw it’s test results I knew we finally had a proper sativa. It was testing ridiculously high In terps well over 4% total terps with the most dominant being terpinolene as you’d expect from a haze based strain it had tons of ocimene a decent amount of myrcene but also above average levels of alpha pinene and limonene which is what you want to see in a proper sativa so it had an excellent proper sativa terpene profile a very rare one it smelled incredibly tropical more so than any other terpinolene dominant strain I’ve smelled kind of how you’d expect Hawaiian sativas to smell but here’s the other thing that made this stand out and that made me recklessly exited when just looking at the test results online before I had even gone to try it for the first time i saw that besides a terpene profile from the gods it had some of the highest levels of THCV I’ve ever seen on any strain before and since and consistently batch after batch all batches regularly had around 2%-2.5% thcv. The first batch was the best one they had it was the stickiest ever my 8th was just two large ridiculously sticky and recklessly pungent colas of tropical goodness. After a few batches they changed phenos to another pheno that no longer had that true “sativa” Terpene profile it became myrcene dominant followed by caryophyllene and limonene with only trace amounts of terpinolene, ocimene or pinene but it still retained the high THCV in this other pheno but the terp profile sucked on it and made completely stop considering it a sativa anymore. It literally blew my mind still to this day to see such a vastly different terpene profile from the same strain. The terpinolene dominant fruity tropical version of this is one of the best strains I ever had from a USA dispensary out of hundreds of different strains I’ve tried.
a........2
January 1, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dizzy
This product had me LEGIT STONED!! While thats never been my goal, thats what this strain did. NOW, it had been about 3wks since Id smoked so my tolerance may have dropped, but not THAT MUCH!! I felt like I was back in high school, ha. I've been on med. for several years now. I only do the dry leaf, none of the advanced stuff. I just prefer to stick with my roots, no pun intended. On a serious note, 22%THC well, thats under investigation, ha. This stuff was STRONG. I think one of the reasons is because its completely dry, like it turned to dust when I broke it down to put in the pipe. Thats a 1st, b/c everything else I've smoked was at least a lil dank. Unlike the description, it's effects were more Indica dominant than Sativa for this hybrid. DEFINITELY not a wake, bake, start the day strain. This was more of a chill, don't stress it, go grab a slice of pizza, call it a night & have sweet pleasant dreams strain...but that's just how it affected me. Definitely worth the price though, which was significantly cheaper than many less potent strains I've tried. The price, europhic effects & help w/my insomnia put it in that 7/10 range for me. Additional medicinal benefits take time though, & remain to be seen.
h........9
May 16, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Brand: Roll One (ro) Ground 7g I love honey badger haze, I could go for days. This roll one shake is stem-y, sure, but you get what you pay for in that sense. Honey badger haze itself has a very sweet, fruity smell and a similar taste. The high is a wonderful combination of a heady, euphoric high while easing all anxiety and putting one in a happy mood.
i........8
December 24, 2022
Euphoric
Focused
Uplifted
Great if you want to focus and get things done. The effects make you focused and relaxed. Making it a great daytime smokes.
b........1
December 27, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Definitely I good maintain strain. Helps with body pain and fatigue. All day into the evening. Wouldn’t recommend to wind down.
q........g
April 6, 2022
"Honey Badger Haze is a super rare sativa dominant hybrid strain created through crossing (C99 X White Widow) X Ms. Universe #10. Honey Badger Haze has a sweet and spicy fruity peach flavor with a touch of lime and honey. The aroma is very earthy and spicy with a fruity lime overtone that's accented by citrus and pungent sugar as the nugs are burned. The Honey Badger Haze high comes on soon after your first tasty exhale, lifting your spirits and pulling your mind upwards into a state of happy motivation. You'll feel an increase in focus and a touch of energy that temporarily lends itself well to mental activities. However, a numbing body high will soon creep over you, leaving you physically unable to move while your mind lifts into a bright sense of creativity and imagination. In combination with its high 20%+ average THC level, these effects give Honey Badger Haze an edge in treating conditions such as chronic pain, inflammation, spinal cord injury, and muscle spasms or tremors. This bud has insanely frosty and heavy olive green spade-shaped nugs with lots of long and twisty dark orange hai "(Allbuds)
l........r
June 13, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Very good strain recommend for anyone