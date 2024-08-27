HMS health in Maryland cultivated this amazing strain for a few months like 2 years ago or so. I’ll never forget the first batch it was one of the most joyous legal purchases of my life and there have been hundreds and hundreds. It’s because here in Maryland in our medical market there is a major lack of sativa strains 80 percent of everything on the market is heavily indica influenced and only well below 10 percent of the entire flower market is what I would consider a true sativa. Here in Maryland we also get full terpene analysis test results on all batches of everything so I go online on different dispensaries menus every few days to see what’s new and mainly focus on the terpene data. With this strain before I even looked at any test results just the name itself got me insanely exited because you never see “haze” on any menu here the closest thing to haze we have is jack herer we used to have ghost train but even that seemed too much for them to handle they probably got tired of the longer flowering times but back to this strain then once I saw it’s test results I knew we finally had a proper sativa. It was testing ridiculously high In terps well over 4% total terps with the most dominant being terpinolene as you’d expect from a haze based strain it had tons of ocimene a decent amount of myrcene but also above average levels of alpha pinene and limonene which is what you want to see in a proper sativa so it had an excellent proper sativa terpene profile a very rare one it smelled incredibly tropical more so than any other terpinolene dominant strain I’ve smelled kind of how you’d expect Hawaiian sativas to smell but here’s the other thing that made this stand out and that made me recklessly exited when just looking at the test results online before I had even gone to try it for the first time i saw that besides a terpene profile from the gods it had some of the highest levels of THCV I’ve ever seen on any strain before and since and consistently batch after batch all batches regularly had around 2%-2.5% thcv. The first batch was the best one they had it was the stickiest ever my 8th was just two large ridiculously sticky and recklessly pungent colas of tropical goodness. After a few batches they changed phenos to another pheno that no longer had that true “sativa” Terpene profile it became myrcene dominant followed by caryophyllene and limonene with only trace amounts of terpinolene, ocimene or pinene but it still retained the high THCV in this other pheno but the terp profile sucked on it and made completely stop considering it a sativa anymore. It literally blew my mind still to this day to see such a vastly different terpene profile from the same strain. The terpinolene dominant fruity tropical version of this is one of the best strains I ever had from a USA dispensary out of hundreds of different strains I’ve tried.

1 person found this helpful helpful report