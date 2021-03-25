Honey Badger Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ms. Universe and Ms. Universe #10. Bred by Dynasty Genetics, Honey Badger Haze is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Honey Badger Haze effects make them feel happy, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Honey Badger Haze when dealing with symptoms associated with inflammation, pain, and muscle spasms. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Honey Badger Haze features an aroma of spicy lime with a flavor profile of sweet citrus. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honey Badger Haze, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.