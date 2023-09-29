Honey Cream reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Honey Cream.

Honey Cream strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Uplifted

Happy

Focused

Honey Cream strain helps with

  • Stress
    Stress
    60% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Insomnia
    Insomnia
    40% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Inflammation
    Inflammation
    20% of people say it helps with Inflammation

Honey Cream reviews

September 29, 2023
1st Sash Box Regular Been battle bi-polar/anxiety/chronic pain daily for decades. Since becoming a medical patient, have on a mission to find a strain as an 1st option before my anxiety and pain meds. When Ethos in MA (Dorchester location) dropped Eleven’s Honey Cream, I found it. This strain is ideal for calming anxiety and balancing your mood. It’s light, so flavorful (maple/honey/vanilla mash up) and not overpowering. Terpenes provide a nice level of pain relief also. Indica leaning hybrid with TAC’s around 22% recommend smoking a hour before you have to adult. Pairs perfect with your morning coffee/tea or a pre-lunch snack.
November 17, 2023
It is one of the best strains one can try. Just the flavor alone will knock your socks off. The high can be quite sedating if consumed in large dosages given it's indica characteristics.
Today
Actually more potent than I expected, really good strain for day and night.
October 29, 2023
Nice good sweet pine taste
September 25, 2024
Royal Queen has fallen way off, tried a 5 pack. Lol all failed to germinate and their customer service is lack to say the least. Off to Dutch Co. shouldn’t have tried to save $

