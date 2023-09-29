Honey Cream reviews
Honey Cream strain effects
Honey Cream strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Stress
- 40% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Inflammation
K........s
September 29, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
1st Sash Box Regular Been battle bi-polar/anxiety/chronic pain daily for decades. Since becoming a medical patient, have on a mission to find a strain as an 1st option before my anxiety and pain meds. When Ethos in MA (Dorchester location) dropped Eleven’s Honey Cream, I found it. This strain is ideal for calming anxiety and balancing your mood. It’s light, so flavorful (maple/honey/vanilla mash up) and not overpowering. Terpenes provide a nice level of pain relief also. Indica leaning hybrid with TAC’s around 22% recommend smoking a hour before you have to adult. Pairs perfect with your morning coffee/tea or a pre-lunch snack.
K........e
November 17, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
It is one of the best strains one can try. Just the flavor alone will knock your socks off. The high can be quite sedating if consumed in large dosages given it's indica characteristics.
m........0
Today
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Actually more potent than I expected, really good strain for day and night.
B........0
October 29, 2023
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Nice good sweet pine taste
f........9
September 25, 2024
Royal Queen has fallen way off, tried a 5 pack. Lol all failed to germinate and their customer service is lack to say the least. Off to Dutch Co. shouldn’t have tried to save $