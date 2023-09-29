Honey Cream
aka Honey And Cream, Honey-Cream
Honey Cream is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between BlueBlack and Maple Leaf Indica. This strain is approximately 70% indica and 30% sativa. Honey Cream's lineage results in a delightful cannabis experience that's soothing and flavorful. Honey Cream features a THC content that typically ranges between 15% and 20%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking relaxation without overwhelming potency. Leafly customers report that Honey Cream's effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted. This strain is known for its ability to induce a sense of calm while providing a gentle mood elevation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Honey Cream when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and insomnia. Its indica-dominant nature makes it a suitable option for promoting relaxation and aiding sleep. Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, Honey Cream features flavors like sweet honey, earthy undertones, and a touch of spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and sedating effects. The average price of Honey Cream typically ranges from $8 to $12 per gram. Whether you're looking for a strain to unwind after a long day or seeking relief from stress, Honey Cream offers a mellow and enjoyable cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to consume Honey Cream through smoking, dabbing, or other methods, share your insights by leaving a strain review.
Honey Cream strain effects
Honey Cream strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Stress
- 40% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Inflammation
