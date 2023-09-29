1st Sash Box Regular Been battle bi-polar/anxiety/chronic pain daily for decades. Since becoming a medical patient, have on a mission to find a strain as an 1st option before my anxiety and pain meds. When Ethos in MA (Dorchester location) dropped Eleven’s Honey Cream, I found it. This strain is ideal for calming anxiety and balancing your mood. It’s light, so flavorful (maple/honey/vanilla mash up) and not overpowering. Terpenes provide a nice level of pain relief also. Indica leaning hybrid with TAC’s around 22% recommend smoking a hour before you have to adult. Pairs perfect with your morning coffee/tea or a pre-lunch snack.