stock photo similar to Honey Cream
HybridTHC 13%CBG 1%

Honey Cream

aka Honey And Cream, Honey-Cream

Honey Cream is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between BlueBlack and Maple Leaf Indica. This strain is approximately 70% indica and 30% sativa. Honey Cream's lineage results in a delightful cannabis experience that's soothing and flavorful. Honey Cream features a THC content that typically ranges between 15% and 20%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers seeking relaxation without overwhelming potency. Leafly customers report that Honey Cream's effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and uplifted. This strain is known for its ability to induce a sense of calm while providing a gentle mood elevation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Honey Cream when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and insomnia. Its indica-dominant nature makes it a suitable option for promoting relaxation and aiding sleep. Bred by Royal Queen Seeds, Honey Cream features flavors like sweet honey, earthy undertones, and a touch of spice. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and sedating effects. The average price of Honey Cream typically ranges from $8 to $12 per gram. Whether you're looking for a strain to unwind after a long day or seeking relief from stress, Honey Cream offers a mellow and enjoyable cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to consume Honey Cream through smoking, dabbing, or other methods, share your insights by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Honey Cream

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Honey Cream strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Focused

Honey Cream strain helps with

  • Stress
    60% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Insomnia
    40% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Inflammation
    20% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Honey Cream products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Honey Cream near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Honey Cream strain reviews5

September 29, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
1st Sash Box Regular Been battle bi-polar/anxiety/chronic pain daily for decades. Since becoming a medical patient, have on a mission to find a strain as an 1st option before my anxiety and pain meds. When Ethos in MA (Dorchester location) dropped Eleven’s Honey Cream, I found it. This strain is ideal for calming anxiety and balancing your mood. It’s light, so flavorful (maple/honey/vanilla mash up) and not overpowering. Terpenes provide a nice level of pain relief also. Indica leaning hybrid with TAC’s around 22% recommend smoking a hour before you have to adult. Pairs perfect with your morning coffee/tea or a pre-lunch snack.
1 person found this helpful
November 17, 2023
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
It is one of the best strains one can try. Just the flavor alone will knock your socks off. The high can be quite sedating if consumed in large dosages given it's indica characteristics.
Today
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Actually more potent than I expected, really good strain for day and night.
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Honey Cream strain genetics

Strain parent
Ml
Maple Leaf Indica
parent
Honey Cream
HnyCrm
Honey Cream