Honey Gold reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Honey Gold.
Honey Gold strain effects
Honey Gold strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
g........2
February 14, 2024
Focused
Talkative
It's an underated strain for the effects combination, pretty good💯 and taste like honey🍯😋
s........p
August 12, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Talkative
Hits almos immediately which is unusual because I'm an experienced and daily user. Starts in your face and head. Feels very nice, you can have a super productive day if you start doing chores as soon as you hit it, but if you lay down ... Prepare to sleep. Very relaxing, but can make you paranoid if left alone.
i........0
Yesterday
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Hungry
So far…… wait wait …. Passs…. this is my favorite! Depending on where you get it yes it’s worth it get it! From my 20 plus years in experience (turning 35) this will have you focused! I have IBS! I’m careful with my diet and all but IBS SUFFERERS TRUST ME! this keeps you up motivated if your not hungry it will get you hungry, not hungry to the point where you get the “ITUS” but to the point where you know Im gonna eat and keep going! If you’re a beginner might hit different. Strongly recommend coming from a 6ft tall 240lbs, take that to perspective. If you’re lucky enough to get this strain man you got an ache forget that ache! Stress forget it! I’m an alcoholic and this is my substitute. Thanks to the new law or you wouldn’t be finding me typing my ass off to let you know my opinion. Smoke with caution 🙏😇
r........c
June 6, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
It’s a powerful strain, makes you feel stoned, but not in an aggressive way. Thus the effects come quickly.