Honey Gold effects are mostly energizing.
Honey Gold is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Afghan Honey Kush and Superchoco. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Honey Gold is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Paisa Grow Seeds, the average price of Honey Gold typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Honey Gold’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honey Gold, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
g........2
February 14, 2024
Focused
Talkative
i........0
Yesterday
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Hungry
s........p
August 12, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Talkative