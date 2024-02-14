stock photo similar to Honey Gold
Hybrid

Honey Gold

Honey Gold is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Afghan Honey Kush and Superchoco. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Honey Gold is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Paisa Grow Seeds, the average price of Honey Gold typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Honey Gold’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honey Gold, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Honey Gold

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Honey Gold strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Focused

Honey Gold strain flavors

Loading...

Citrus

Loading...

Honey

Honey Gold strain helps with

  • Muscle spasms
    50% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Honey Gold products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Honey Gold near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Honey Gold strain reviews4

February 14, 2024
Loading...Focused
Loading...Talkative
It's an underated strain for the effects combination, pretty good💯 and taste like honey🍯😋
1 person found this helpful
Yesterday
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
So far…… wait wait …. Passs…. this is my favorite! Depending on where you get it yes it’s worth it get it! From my 20 plus years in experience (turning 35) this will have you focused! I have IBS! I’m careful with my diet and all but IBS SUFFERERS TRUST ME! this keeps you up motivated if your not hungry it will get you hungry, not hungry to the point where you get the “ITUS” but to the point where you know Im gonna eat and keep going! If you’re a beginner might hit different. Strongly recommend coming from a 6ft tall 240lbs, take that to perspective. If you’re lucky enough to get this strain man you got an ache forget that ache! Stress forget it! I’m an alcoholic and this is my substitute. Thanks to the new law or you wouldn’t be finding me typing my ass off to let you know my opinion. Smoke with caution 🙏😇
August 12, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Talkative
Hits almos immediately which is unusual because I'm an experienced and daily user. Starts in your face and head. Feels very nice, you can have a super productive day if you start doing chores as soon as you hit it, but if you lay down ... Prepare to sleep. Very relaxing, but can make you paranoid if left alone.
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight