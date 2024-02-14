So far…… wait wait …. Passs…. this is my favorite! Depending on where you get it yes it’s worth it get it! From my 20 plus years in experience (turning 35) this will have you focused! I have IBS! I’m careful with my diet and all but IBS SUFFERERS TRUST ME! this keeps you up motivated if your not hungry it will get you hungry, not hungry to the point where you get the “ITUS” but to the point where you know Im gonna eat and keep going! If you’re a beginner might hit different. Strongly recommend coming from a 6ft tall 240lbs, take that to perspective. If you’re lucky enough to get this strain man you got an ache forget that ache! Stress forget it! I’m an alcoholic and this is my substitute. Thanks to the new law or you wouldn’t be finding me typing my ass off to let you know my opinion. Smoke with caution 🙏😇