Honey Rock reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Honey Rock.

Avatar for Illmindofmine
Member since 2018
Not perfect, but a really chill strain to smoke after working or doing a lot in a day. Awesome way to chill out without the heavy stoney feeling. Easy to wake up the next day but makes you super lazy when you smoke it.
CreativeGigglyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
As with most Honey strains I found this hybrid to be Indica leaning, it's a pleasant high to just relax with.
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
