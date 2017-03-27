Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Honey Rock.
Reviews
2
Illmindofmine
Member since 2018
Not perfect, but a really chill strain to smoke after working or doing a lot in a day. Awesome way to chill out without the heavy stoney feeling. Easy to wake up the next day but makes you super lazy when you smoke it.