Honey Rock by Sumo Seeds is the product of selective breeding and the pursuit of exceptional cannabis. By crossing Super Widow (White Widow x Super Skunk) with Swazi Poison (Swazi x Durban Poison), Sumo Seeds created a rock-hard indica-dominant hybrid that combines landrace genetics with refined hybrids. Honey Rock’s effects are deeply soothing, offering stoney sedation and relief from aches and pains. This is not a daytime strain; the eclectic cannabinoid profile and overall potency make this strain one of Sumo’s heaviest.