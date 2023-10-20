Honey Wine reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Honey Wine.
Honey Wine strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 33% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
C........8
October 20, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Very good for someone needing pain relief. This one I was able to work without the shooting pain going up my neck. BUT!! if you sit down or quit moving.... you probably aren't gonna get back up unless it's too grab munchie prospects or to go tinckle!!👍👍two thumbs up!!
L........f
July 17, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
Honestly I like it never heard of it till now, could have a higher thc lvl but besides that it’s pretty good.