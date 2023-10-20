Honey Wine is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Honey Bananas and Grape Pie. This strain is a sweet and floral hybrid that has a honey and grape flavor. Honey Wine is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Honey Wine effects include relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Honey Wine when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and lack of appetite. Bred by West Coast Cure, Honey Wine features flavors like honey, grape, and lavender. The dominant terpene of this strain is linalool. The average price of Honey Wine typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a smooth and soothing hybrid that can calm your mind and body. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honey Wine, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







