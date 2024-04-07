Honeydew Boba reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Honeydew Boba.
Honeydew Boba strain effects
Honeydew Boba strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Fibromyalgia
- 16% of people say it helps with Cramps
e........g
April 7, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Oh my goodness I can't say enough good about this. I got a Rip City Dabs cart, took the boys this morning as a Sunday Wake n Bake... not since Winberry Farms Mango Super Silver Haze (R.I.P. Winberry Farms 😥) have I had such a delightful experience. First, the flavor. It's actually honeydew! A bright, floral honeydew that finishes strong and leaves a lovely aftertaste. Then, the high hits. It doesn't creep, it hits. You get a total vibrating Shockwave of euphoria, second hit brought on the giggles and the relaxing "Aaaaaaahhhhh" of sinking into a cloud pain relief, and with the third I found myself up, very hungry, unstoppable, happy, and ready to have a great day. Total rose colored glasses... or maybe honeydew green glasses! In short, I want this every day for the rest of my life. Awesome job, Rip City Dabs!
m........x
September 16, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Tastes amazing, very sticky lung feel
R........e
May 1, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Great strain! The munchies are real though.
p........2
October 29, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
Best strain I’ve ever smoked 11/10. Felt amazing and was super talkative.