Honeydew Boba
aka Honeydew Boba Kush
Honeydew Boba is a sativa dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Dirty Old SOG Super Silver Haze and Appalachia. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Honeydew Boba is named for its amazing flavor that resembles a refreshing boba drink with sweet notes of fruity tapioca and a hint of spice. Honeydew Boba is 33.13% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a potent and uplifting high. Leafly customers tell us Honeydew Boba effects include feeling hungry, euphoric, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Honeydew Boba when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by General Admission, a brand of Decibel Cannabis, Honeydew Boba features flavors like honey, apricot, and flowery. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its relaxing and sedating properties. The average price of Honeydew Boba typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram or pre-roll. Honeydew Boba is available in both flower and distillate forms, as well as infused joints that are dusted with premium kief for an extra kick. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honeydew Boba, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Fibromyalgia
- 16% of people say it helps with Cramps
