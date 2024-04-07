Oh my goodness I can't say enough good about this. I got a Rip City Dabs cart, took the boys this morning as a Sunday Wake n Bake... not since Winberry Farms Mango Super Silver Haze (R.I.P. Winberry Farms 😥) have I had such a delightful experience. First, the flavor. It's actually honeydew! A bright, floral honeydew that finishes strong and leaves a lovely aftertaste. Then, the high hits. It doesn't creep, it hits. You get a total vibrating Shockwave of euphoria, second hit brought on the giggles and the relaxing "Aaaaaaahhhhh" of sinking into a cloud pain relief, and with the third I found myself up, very hungry, unstoppable, happy, and ready to have a great day. Total rose colored glasses... or maybe honeydew green glasses! In short, I want this every day for the rest of my life. Awesome job, Rip City Dabs!