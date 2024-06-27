Honeymoon Cake reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Honeymoon Cake.
Honeymoon Cake strain effects
Honeymoon Cake strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Honeymoon Cake reviews
h........k
June 27, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
smoked this shi with my homie, tasted like straight magnesium 😭🙏🙏