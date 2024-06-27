Honeymoon Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain bred by Extix from a genetic cross of Wedding Cake x Lemon Tree. It combines the best of its parents’ aromas for a mix of citrus, vanilla, and pepper, and offers consumers an arousing, soothing experience ideal for romantic and social gatherings—like your honeymoon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honeymoon Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.