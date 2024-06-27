Honeymoon Cake
Honeymoon Cake effects are mostly energizing.
Honeymoon Cake potency is higher THC than average.
Honeymoon Cake is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain bred by Extix from a genetic cross of Wedding Cake x Lemon Tree. It combines the best of its parents’ aromas for a mix of citrus, vanilla, and pepper, and offers consumers an arousing, soothing experience ideal for romantic and social gatherings—like your honeymoon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honeymoon Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Honeymoon Cake strain effects
Honeymoon Cake strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
