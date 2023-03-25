A nice night time session. I only had a .3 baby Jay that was a preroll. So I can't say much about the smell or the stickiness. The taste was smooth somewhat sweet. The effects have slowed me down completely. I'm laying in my bed and have been trying to put this review together the whole time. At least 15 to 30 minutes now. I'm unsure. I also checked that it helped with adhd symptoms and im unsure about that also as more time goes by. I will try to go back and uncheck it but who knows. But anyway I would recommend this strain if you can just chill and not have think real hard and fast at the same time for a while. I feel like it is indica leaning.