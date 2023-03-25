Honeysuckle reviews
Honeysuckle strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Negative Effects
Honeysuckle strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
l........x
March 25, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
By far my favorite strain since my medical marijuana journey. Very uplifting with a creativity vibe. Real freedom with thinking… I have paranoia tendencies… so it was relieving those symptoms for me. I feel as the effects are more lasting in longevity… It has the lowest thc percentage I’ve smoked since I have started so, I think I’m going to try different strains from researching similar profiles and not based on the percentage of thc..
j........1
March 11, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
A nice night time session. I only had a .3 baby Jay that was a preroll. So I can't say much about the smell or the stickiness. The taste was smooth somewhat sweet. The effects have slowed me down completely. I'm laying in my bed and have been trying to put this review together the whole time. At least 15 to 30 minutes now. I'm unsure. I also checked that it helped with adhd symptoms and im unsure about that also as more time goes by. I will try to go back and uncheck it but who knows. But anyway I would recommend this strain if you can just chill and not have think real hard and fast at the same time for a while. I feel like it is indica leaning.
g........5
July 18, 2021
This strain was one of the best I've ever tried. It has a sweet honey suckle like taste to it but best of all are the effects. Its definitely an aphrodisiac and can put you in that kind of mood almost instantly. Definitley see this a good strain to be creative with( write poems or songs etc) and tingly with it. It has a tingling effect on the body. It feels a bit more sativa effects but not to an overwhelming degree like some other strains and really put me in a positive, horny uplifted and talkative mood
a........3
August 11, 2025
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
It helps so much with my migraines and my nausea from anxiety and also tastes delicious and sweet. and somewhat mild flavor but still quite a nice touch of sweetness and tartness all at the same time.
S........s
February 7, 2022
Relaxed
sweetest weed I ever smelled and tasted.... I gave a friend a couple joints it was so strong he thought the papers were flavored🤣
j........1
August 17, 2021
at first I didn't like it. but I tried it again and I love it. beware, it very pungent. it's like the IPA of Strains to me. has a funny and pleasing taste, but packs a punch!