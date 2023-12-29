Honolulu Strange reviews
Honolulu Strange strain effects
Honolulu Strange strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
Honolulu Strange reviews
j........h
December 29, 2023
Creative
Energetic
I really enjoy thing strain. The scent is quite unlike any strain I’ve smelt before, very pungent and sweet. This is a great sativa.
l........9
June 3, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
A low thc strain (about 14% from where I get it) that has little to no negative side effects and is very relaxing and in general helps being happy. Has a tropical, sweet, and floral flavor that I haven’t found In other strains. 5/5, try it if you find it :)
j........t
Yesterday
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I just had a decent dose mixed with a solid runtz (canal st. runtz) after a travel-dominant day. . . is solid positives with no negatives (and those are not false positives, save perhaps the runtz). . . so I’d say with 90% definitiveness, a good buy in any situation.
k........a
January 18, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
this is possibly my favorite everyday strain. it’s a hard hitter but tastes very mellow in comparison to other sativas. a very pleasant full body high that is great for creativity and functionality. 9.8/10
s........j
March 15, 2024
Focused
Talkative
if you like high THC and a daily strain this one is great if you get a chance try it out great strain