stock photo similar to Honolulu Strange
Hybrid

Honolulu Strange

Honolulu Strange is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Island Sweet Skunk and Skwurl Killer. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Honolulu Strange is reported to have an average THC content of 20%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, but first available in Colorado through Host Cannabis Company, Honolulu Strange emits a mix of sour, funky, earthy, and creamy aroma and flavor notes; it has wispy green buds with rust-colored pistils and lemon-colored trichomes. The average price of Honolulu Strange typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Honolulu Strange's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honolulu Strange, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Honolulu Strange

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Honolulu Strange strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Euphoric

Honolulu Strange strain helps with

  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Nausea
    20% of people say it helps with Nausea
  • Pain
    20% of people say it helps with Pain
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Honolulu Strange products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Honolulu Strange near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Honolulu Strange strain reviews5

December 29, 2023
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
I really enjoy thing strain. The scent is quite unlike any strain I’ve smelt before, very pungent and sweet. This is a great sativa.
June 3, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
A low thc strain (about 14% from where I get it) that has little to no negative side effects and is very relaxing and in general helps being happy. Has a tropical, sweet, and floral flavor that I haven’t found In other strains. 5/5, try it if you find it :)
Yesterday
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
I just had a decent dose mixed with a solid runtz (canal st. runtz) after a travel-dominant day. . . is solid positives with no negatives (and those are not false positives, save perhaps the runtz). . . so I’d say with 90% definitiveness, a good buy in any situation.
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Honolulu Strange strain genetics

Strain parent
Iss
Island Sweet Skunk
parent
Honolulu Strange
HS
Honolulu Strange