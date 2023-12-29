Honolulu Strange
Honolulu Strange is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Island Sweet Skunk and Skwurl Killer. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Honolulu Strange is reported to have an average THC content of 20%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, but first available in Colorado through Host Cannabis Company, Honolulu Strange emits a mix of sour, funky, earthy, and creamy aroma and flavor notes; it has wispy green buds with rust-colored pistils and lemon-colored trichomes. The average price of Honolulu Strange typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Honolulu Strange's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Honolulu Strange, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Honolulu Strange strain effects
Honolulu Strange strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
