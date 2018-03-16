Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Very POTENT medicine. I have quite the high tolerance and I was toasted off half a bowl. Can't wait to smoke again. Strong head high and solid body high also. Definitely try if have the chance. Smell was LOUD as well. Laying in bed watching TV and can barely feel my body. Focused and stoned.