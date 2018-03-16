ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Horace
  4. Reviews

Horace reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Horace.

Reviews

2

Avatar for andrewtailor
Member since 2018
Horace Sativa dominant very potent
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for pmizzy
Member since 2017
Very POTENT medicine. I have quite the high tolerance and I was toasted off half a bowl. Can't wait to smoke again. Strong head high and solid body high also. Definitely try if have the chance. Smell was LOUD as well. Laying in bed watching TV and can barely feel my body. Focused and stoned.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
write a review