Hot Cougar strain effects
Hot Cougar strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
S........t
July 27, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
Tingly
Heavy indica user (ptsd veteran) who also deals with chronic pain issues. To start, I don’t feel any anxiety from this strain. Definitely can recognize the GSC lineage. Not one for a couch lock but peels on back nicely. Helps greatly with my appetite issues and also with sleep. Very calming strain and definitely worth trying out for late afternoon/ early evening or before dinner. The batch I got came in at 31.6%. Dominate terpenes are Limonen, Linalool, Caryphyllene, and Mycrene.
S........0
February 3, 2024
lazy Daizy Genetics is the breeder of this strain