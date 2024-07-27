Hot Cougar
aka Hot Couger
Hot Cougar effects are mostly calming.
Hot Cougar is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ricky Bobby and Rainbow Belts. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Hot Cougar is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Hot Cougar typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Hot Cougar’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hot Cougar, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Hot Cougar strain effects
Hot Cougar strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
