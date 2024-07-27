Heavy indica user (ptsd veteran) who also deals with chronic pain issues. To start, I don’t feel any anxiety from this strain. Definitely can recognize the GSC lineage. Not one for a couch lock but peels on back nicely. Helps greatly with my appetite issues and also with sleep. Very calming strain and definitely worth trying out for late afternoon/ early evening or before dinner. The batch I got came in at 31.6%. Dominate terpenes are Limonen, Linalool, Caryphyllene, and Mycrene.