Hot Mess reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hot Mess.
Hot Mess strain effects
Hot Mess strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Pain
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Hot Mess reviews
s........n
April 16, 2024
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Hot Mess is anything but, it takes this hot mess of mine and softens up all the edges. I'm kinder, I'm more patient, even hours after a last puff it shows. I can do this from sunrise to sunset and it's just right.
s........a
May 8, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Hot Mess is my go-to bowl at the end of the day. Great for relaxing and chatting with friends, it's an interesting buzz.