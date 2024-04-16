Hot Mess is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Glue Sniffer and Trainwreck. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Hot Mess is a rare and exclusive strain from Twenty 20 Genetics, a cannabis company that focuses on organic and sustainable cultivation practices. Hot Mess is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a racy high. Leafly customers tell us Hot Mess effects include feeling euphoric, creative, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hot Mess when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Twenty 20 Genetics, Hot Mess features flavors like lime, mint, and gas. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene, which is often associated with a citrus aroma and mood-enhancing effects. The average price of Hot Mess typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Hot Mess is a beautiful strain with tight dense buds covered in frosty trichomes. The buds have a sweet and musky cookies smell that reminds some users of Skittles candy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hot Mess, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.