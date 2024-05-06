Hot Tamales reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hot Tamales.
Hot Tamales strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
o........t
May 6, 2024
Happy
Sleepy
Great nite time strain , nice head/body high , seems to be a really heavy Indica leaning hybrid IDK , it works nice …. Nighty nite ✌️
j........6
February 6, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Hungry
Great hybrid be sure to try this one out if you see it 🔥
o........a
June 26, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Mine says just Tamales without the “Hot” and it’s a good high like the description says - relaxed, euphoric but not ‘happy’ as much as content. Has a good head high and although heady enough to keep me awake, has the strength to put me easily into a nap a few hours after toking.
b........7
Today
Aroused
Focused
This high is subtle and then hard hitting. A strong spicy taste almost peppery that relaxes you and help ease the pain. Great strain for when you're done with all your daily task and want to unwind.