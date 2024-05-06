Hot Tamales is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelatti and Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Hot Tamales is a potent and gassy strain that delivers a high that’s relaxing and uplifting. This strain is known to help patients cope with symptoms of pain, anxiety, and sleeplessness. Hot Tamales is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Hot Tamales effects include feeling happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Hot Tamales when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and insomnia. Bred by Clearwater Genetics and selected by Localgrove, Hot Tamales features flavors like clove, diesel, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a spicy and fuel-like aroma. The average price of Hot Tamales typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Hot Tamales is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries. If you’re looking for a potent and flavorful strain that can make you feel like you’re enjoying a hot and spicy candy, Hot Tamales might be the one for you. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hot Tamales, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.