Hova Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Hova Cake is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Massive Creations, the average price of Hova Cake typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Hova Cake’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Hova Cake, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







