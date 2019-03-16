Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Not sure if this is the same huckleberry I had about 7 years back or not but if so it’s a tasty potent dank-berry or sweet berry with pungent smell of blackberry to grapes that hits like an Indica more. Very sticky light green with lots of red hairs on clusters of popcorn buds covered in white crys...