Huckleberries reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Huckleberries.

Avatar for Tonynintendo
Member since 2016
it's delicious and potent smelling
Avatar for SPERK01
Member since 2018
Not sure if this is the same huckleberry I had about 7 years back or not but if so it’s a tasty potent dank-berry or sweet berry with pungent smell of blackberry to grapes that hits like an Indica more. Very sticky light green with lots of red hairs on clusters of popcorn buds covered in white crys...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
