ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Huckleberry Diesel
  4. Reviews

Huckleberry Diesel reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Huckleberry Diesel.

Reviews

7

Avatar for AallenJ83
Member since 2019
Great hybrid strain! The terp profile is a delicious mix of berries and gas. The high is euphoric enough to calm anxiety and uplifting enough to keep from passing out. I also appreciate it for the pain relief. 5/5 highly recommend
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Lord-of-Grubs
Member since 2018
Super dank strain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for nomorebigpharma
Member since 2016
This is a nice light strain. Made me happier and calm, and still able to fully function.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Chevicea
Member since 2019
A delicious strain with chill positive effects. Perfect for dinner and a movie with 420 friends.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
write a review
Avatar for saul-silver
Member since 2019
Great stuff. This is following some Wonder Woman and its not all that different. Well balanced and get a good mix of euphoria, focus, and motivation while as well as body relaxation. Only needed a small bowl (less than .5 gram) to get a good hour or so of high.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for emconk
Member since 2018
Not a heavy-hitter, it is slow to manifest. I feel like I can still think relatively clearly. Feel calm and high, yet not stitched to my seat. I had some abdominal discomfort and I am not focusing on it now. I feel a buzzy feeling on my surface without feeling heaviness in my limbs. I can be prone t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for tav0li
Member since 2014
it was tasty, just moved to Oregon and saw this on the menu, had to get it. Tastes like berries on the inhale, sticking around along with the fuel taste on the exhale.
Read full review
Reported
feelings