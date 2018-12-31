Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Huckleberry Diesel.
Reviews
7
AallenJ83
Member since 2019
Great hybrid strain! The terp profile is a delicious mix of berries and gas. The high is euphoric enough to calm anxiety and uplifting enough to keep from passing out. I also appreciate it for the pain relief. 5/5 highly recommend
Great stuff. This is following some Wonder Woman and its not all that different. Well balanced and get a good mix of euphoria, focus, and motivation while as well as body relaxation. Only needed a small bowl (less than .5 gram) to get a good hour or so of high.
Not a heavy-hitter, it is slow to manifest. I feel like I can still think relatively clearly. Feel calm and high, yet not stitched to my seat. I had some abdominal discomfort and I am not focusing on it now. I feel a buzzy feeling on my surface without feeling heaviness in my limbs. I can be prone t...