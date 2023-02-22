AYO Ima be real, was depressed the entire day, didn’t feel like getting out of bed until 3 PM. Went and smoked a pre roll of this looking at the beach on pelican hill in CA & this completely changed my mood around. I smoke EVERYDAY but brooooo this hit me so hard & I was hitting dabs earlier outta my PUFFCO and this still GOT ME HIGHER It reminds me of Lemon Pound Cake or Rainbow Sherbet & also reminds me a bit of Maui Wowie, I’ll check if the terpene profiles are similar I’m vibin rn and I really felt the need to review this strain as I only saw one other review and it was vague. And like I said, wasn’t expecting this to make me so happy and get me so high haha I’ma be picking up more & if I can’t find it ima keep my eye open. I really think this could be an award winning strain - Got this from a Palm Desert Dispo & I got Raw Garden micro crushed diamonds pre roll

