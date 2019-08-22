Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Humboldt Sour Diesel is produced by crossing Sour Diesel Bx3 and Humboldt Headband. It consistently grows dense green buds with a gassy flavor that resembles that of the classic Sour Diesel. Providing a wonderfully euphoric high, Humboldt Sour Diesel is a great choice for anyone looking for some creative inspiration.