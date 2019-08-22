ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Humboldt Sour Diesel

Humboldt Sour Diesel

Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Humboldt Sour Diesel is produced by crossing Sour Diesel Bx3 and Humboldt Headband. It consistently grows dense green buds with a gassy flavor that resembles that of the classic Sour Diesel. Providing a wonderfully euphoric high, Humboldt Sour Diesel is a great choice for anyone looking for some creative inspiration.

Avatar for Trueindeedmusic
Member since 2017
Perfect hybrid strain. The neutral aroma and smooth smoke induce a relaxing and undisturbed level of calmness and focus.
ArousedEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Humboldt Headband
parent
Strain
Humboldt Sour Diesel
Strain child
Don Carlos
child