Indica

Humboldt Headband is Humboldt Seed’s version of the crowd-pleaser, Headband. Unlike the traditional sativa-dominant Headband, Humboldt breeds in Purple Panty Dropper for its weighty indica genetics, resulting in a euphoric 75% indica-dominant strain that relieves aches and pains. Expect a heady pressure that may resemble the sensation of wearing a headband. As its effects melt into the body, anticipate pleasurable physical relaxation with latent aphrodisiac effects.  

Avatar for Michael9000
Member since 2016
This will be one of my favorites love this one when I'm alone after a long day at the gym and other activities. After one bong hit all my pain and stresses are taken away and leaves you floating🙌🏻. After I got my munchies , and I layer in my bed and turned on the tv to play video games and I was p...
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Unbiddenn
Member since 2016
Berry or lime tasting, very laid back, get nothing done ...kind of high...good for aches and pains.
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for onetwomany
Member since 2016
Nice flavors first hit true to the name. Wearing my headband. 😀
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for kevinllerena
Member since 2016
This strain is great !! I was high all night with a euphoric high and laughing non stop afterwords I slept like a baby !
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Strain child
Humboldt Sour Diesel
