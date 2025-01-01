Humboldt's Most Wanted
Humboldt's Most Wanted potency is higher THC than average.
Humboldt’s Most Wanted is an indica-leaning hybrid bred by CSI Humboldt from a cross of GSC and T-1000. The selected phenotype leans heavily toward the OG/GSC side of the lineage, delivering classic cookie-forward terps with a refined structure and exceptional bag appeal. Thanks to the Purple Urkle influence in T-1000, the buds develop a striking deep-purple coloration and a rich, resinous finish. This cultivar offers an earthy, musky, and subtly spicy aromas layered over its cookie-OG backbone. Humboldt’s Most Wanted has quickly become a standout favorite for its structure, color, and potent, soothing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Humboldt’s Most Wanted, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
