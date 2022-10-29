First time writing a review because boy oh boy am I in love. With this strain of course. Since I mainly smoke sativa or sativa dominant strains, I was apprehensive with this being an indica dominant strain (70/30 I/S I believe). HOLY SMOKES, Batman! Lucky hit #7 is all I needed even with a HIGH tolerance. This Hypnotoad hypnotized me into a euphoric, energetic and focused state, relaxing me enough to melt my stress away and knock out a big to do To Do List. Lots of housework, jamming to music, talking on the phone whilst pacing my house cuz it’s cold out. Definitely prepare some snacks and tasks, because you WILL get hungry and you WILL want to get up off your butt and stop making tired excuses. Oh, and any novices, newbies, or amateurs, BEWARE, this will hit you HARD AF, mate. Only 2-3 hits max or you’ll be on the floor for the rest of the night lolol Can’t say much about the taste or flavor, but even as a gal who has a peanut allergy and even the smell gets me, I didn’t experience any peanuttiness in my preroll. Thankfully xD oh, and no negative side effects besides a slight headache, but other pain went away so it’s a plus either way. But OMG am in love with this strain. It just might beat out Blue Dream for me.