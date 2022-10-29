Hypnotoad reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Hypnotoad.
Hypnotoad strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Hypnotoad strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Hypnotoad reviews
b........r
October 29, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Beautiful lime green compact nugs with nice orange pistols dotted across. trichomes dusted all over also increasing their presence as you break up the bud. Smell: very earthy nutty smell with slight skunk undertone. taste: very consistent with the smell. earthy nutty and slight skunk as well. Effects: Much similar to what I would think being in a trance by hypnotoad itself after smoking for five minutes I could feel a slight elevation in my mood which increased to a pleasant focus/ stoney high that I could feel in my head through to my extremities. Definitely feels indica leaning as the bed currently calls my name after a beautiful high.
h........2
March 18, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
First time writing a review because boy oh boy am I in love. With this strain of course. Since I mainly smoke sativa or sativa dominant strains, I was apprehensive with this being an indica dominant strain (70/30 I/S I believe). HOLY SMOKES, Batman! Lucky hit #7 is all I needed even with a HIGH tolerance. This Hypnotoad hypnotized me into a euphoric, energetic and focused state, relaxing me enough to melt my stress away and knock out a big to do To Do List. Lots of housework, jamming to music, talking on the phone whilst pacing my house cuz it’s cold out. Definitely prepare some snacks and tasks, because you WILL get hungry and you WILL want to get up off your butt and stop making tired excuses. Oh, and any novices, newbies, or amateurs, BEWARE, this will hit you HARD AF, mate. Only 2-3 hits max or you’ll be on the floor for the rest of the night lolol Can’t say much about the taste or flavor, but even as a gal who has a peanut allergy and even the smell gets me, I didn’t experience any peanuttiness in my preroll. Thankfully xD oh, and no negative side effects besides a slight headache, but other pain went away so it’s a plus either way. But OMG am in love with this strain. It just might beat out Blue Dream for me.
e........c
January 11, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
It was perfect for cleaning and getting things done around the house. 0 anxiety. Good for wake and bake.
x........o
July 31, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Smells amazing literally fills the room when you open it. Love this after a tiring or stressful day. Never gives me any anxiety or nervous energy just super calm and relaxed, lightly tingly and pretty focused. -A bit of verbal diarrhea -Doesn’t make me super hungry -Minimal scatterbrain
k........4
December 24, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Most relaxing high I have ever had. Also helps with sleeping issues.
R........s
December 28, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Really liked this strand. Packed a full bowl and it really hit me ~25/30min after with a very relaxed but happy feeling. Decent body high but a very prominent head high. Certainly not the best strain I've ever had but a good one. Would certainly get again and/or recommend it to a friend.
D........e
August 15, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Very heady but not overwhelming. Clear thoughts and energetic feeling. Earth notes, almost nutty.
a........0
April 11, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
I’m very focused after having some of this strain. Good to get motivated and stay focused for any project worthy of 45 - 60 minutes to finish.