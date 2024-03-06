This strain is the perfect 50/50 hybrid. It's an amazing strain for the end of a stressful day, for date night (😌) or even just to have a good night's sleep. It's very robust and good for any activity. I'd say as far as effects go, this strain is one I wouldn't recommend if you have an interview or presentation, it is kind of a mind melter. But if you like a challenge, more power to ya!! Im overall very happy with this strain, as someone whos on the spectrum, my symptoms eased immediately. I felt totally relaxed, happy and unmasked.