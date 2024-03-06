Ice Box reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ice Box.
Ice Box strain effects
Ice Box strain flavors
Ice Box strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Ice Box reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
O........d
March 6, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Happy
🔥. Smells like gas and blue cheese but a bit sweet. One of the best strains out there
s........l
April 8, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
It's a really good strain for back pain and anxiety!
A........2
August 24, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Strong pungent flavor very earthy. 2hitter quiter Definitely a working strain smoked and got right to work on all my yardwork managed to do a 2 day job in only one highly recommended for the working person.
T........z
July 21, 2024
Sleepy
Dry mouth
This is not "energetic". It is an Indica that knocked put me on the ground. VERY disappointing and I won't be buying Tru Infusion anymore because I won't know what I'm getting!!
g........k
March 12, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Talkative
Great day time strain like its parent Runtz.
L........3
July 24, 2024
Aroused
Hungry
Tingly
This strain is the perfect 50/50 hybrid. It's an amazing strain for the end of a stressful day, for date night (😌) or even just to have a good night's sleep. It's very robust and good for any activity. I'd say as far as effects go, this strain is one I wouldn't recommend if you have an interview or presentation, it is kind of a mind melter. But if you like a challenge, more power to ya!! Im overall very happy with this strain, as someone whos on the spectrum, my symptoms eased immediately. I felt totally relaxed, happy and unmasked.
s........m
Yesterday
Ice Box (Pie) super gas
b........t
May 15, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Talkative
Dry eyes
Ts gets you high asf quicklyyy. Highly recommend