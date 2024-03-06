stock photo similar to Ice Box
Ice Box

Ice Box is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Ice Box is 27.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Clearwater, the average price of Ice Box typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Ice Box’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Box, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Ice Box strain effects

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Uplifted

Ice Box strain helps with

  Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
  Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Ice Box strain reviews

March 6, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Happy
🔥. Smells like gas and blue cheese but a bit sweet. One of the best strains out there
April 8, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
It's a really good strain for back pain and anxiety!
August 24, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Strong pungent flavor very earthy. 2hitter quiter Definitely a working strain smoked and got right to work on all my yardwork managed to do a 2 day job in only one highly recommended for the working person.
