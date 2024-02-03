Ice Caps reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ice Caps.

write a review

Ice Caps strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Happy

Ice Caps strain flavors

Loading...

Butter

Ice Caps strain helps with

  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety

Ice Caps reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
February 3, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
🤌🏾mwah (chefs kiss) this strain is incredibly strong and full of flavor! I highly recommend 😁
2 people found this helpful
April 3, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Dizzy
Unique flavor, amazing aftertaste and hits hard
1 person found this helpful
August 3, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Tingly
Loading...Dizzy
GREAT STRAIN! It definitely hits hard, not for rookies!
1 person found this helpful
May 11, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Unique cologne scent and very strong. Definitely in my top 10
June 22, 2024
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Great smoke…real smooth burn slow asf😂

Buy strains with similar effects to Ice Caps

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...