Ice Caps reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ice Caps.
Ice Caps strain effects
a........0
February 3, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
🤌🏾mwah (chefs kiss) this strain is incredibly strong and full of flavor! I highly recommend 😁
c........e
April 3, 2024
Happy
Dizzy
Unique flavor, amazing aftertaste and hits hard
a........r
August 3, 2024
Happy
Tingly
Dizzy
GREAT STRAIN! It definitely hits hard, not for rookies!
j........6
May 11, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Unique cologne scent and very strong. Definitely in my top 10
J........3
June 22, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Great smoke…real smooth burn slow asf😂