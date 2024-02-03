stock photo similar to Ice Caps
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Ice Caps

aka Ice Capz

Ice Caps is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Blue Power. This strain is 35% sativa and 65% indica. Ice Caps is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Sin City Seeds, the average price of Ice Caps typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Ice Caps’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Caps, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Ice Caps strain effects

Reported by 7 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Happy

Ice Caps strain flavors

Loading...

Butter

Ice Caps strain helps with

  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    33% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Ice Caps strain reviews7

February 3, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
🤌🏾mwah (chefs kiss) this strain is incredibly strong and full of flavor! I highly recommend 😁
2 people found this helpful
August 3, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Tingly
Loading...Dizzy
GREAT STRAIN! It definitely hits hard, not for rookies!
1 person found this helpful
April 3, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Dizzy
Unique flavor, amazing aftertaste and hits hard
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

