Ice Cool is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. Ice Cool is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Sweet Seeds, the average price of Ice Cool typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Ice Cool's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Cool, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.








