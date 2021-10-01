Ice Cream Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ice Cream Gelato.
Ice Cream Gelato strain effects
Ice Cream Gelato strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 31% of people say it helps with Pain
H........d
October 1, 2021
Relaxed
Super relaxing strain with great taste, potent too! I smoked about a gram of it and felt like i was floating while taking a walk, super relaxed and not an ounce of pain in my body. Great for stress and sleepy time
s........y
August 19, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
It's smooth creamy flavor is definitely indica dominant. Feeling relaxed and have a little body buzz...definitely 5 out of 5 will most certainly get it again😁😁😁😁 I am a heavy smoker and only hit it twice..had to put it down a must try!!
L........2
June 26, 2021
Giggly
Talkative
The ice cream gelato was very calming and relaxing. Especially for a hybrid. My mind is clear. My over all pain level is a 5/10. My anxiety is 3/10. Probably if I shut the lights off i could go to sleep. I've got the extreme case of the giggles
B........G
October 21, 2022
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Gelato Ice - by TN underground. 1oz The terp profile on this strain comes out sweet and smooth, slightly earthy. It very much reflects the medium to large, dense, dark purple indica buds. As for effects I’ve got a range of medical issues but it really helps me with back pain, appetite, and of course sleep. It’s a nice strain if you’re taking a break and you’d like to be pain free/relaxed yet still carry on a conversation.
M........3
July 5, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This is one of my favorite strains of all time, without hesitation. The reason I enjoy it so much is because it hits every category for me. It’s a nice full high. It hits you from a euphoric cerebral high to smooth body high. It tastes like a nice desert on a date night. I will always buy this strain when it’s available. 10/10 would recommend if you’re able to get your hands on some legally.
m........g
September 14, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Easily the most relaxing strain I’ve ever had. It’s a great indica dominant hybrid to help you chill out without necessarily feeling sleepy. It’s my new go-to for unwinding after a day at work
l........e
October 2, 2021
This strain is super sweet! The effects are different for everyone, my mom smoked some around 10pm and was up until almost 2am trying to go to sleep. Me on the other hand fell straight to sleep and all my muscles were relaxed.
w........3
April 7, 2022
Focused
Giggly
Hungry
Some If The Best Strain I’ve Had From The Gelato Family