Ice Cream Gelato
Ice Cream Gelato is a mouth-watering dessert hybrid strain made by crossing Ice Cream Cake and Gelato 41. It looks as good as it smokes, with fat scoops of purple and dark green iced out buds. The effects of Ice Cream Gelato are believed to be euphoric, relaxing and a little sedating. Reviewers on Leafly say Ice Cream Gelato makes them feel giggly, relaxed, and talkative. Ice Cream Gelato typically has 23% THC. The dominant terpene is caryophyllene; think vanilla cream aroma. Ice Cream Gelato features flavor profile is nutty, sweet and fruity. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy Ice Cream Gelato during episodes of anxiety and pain. The original breeder of Ice Cream Gelato is Seed Junky.
Buy strains with similar effects to Ice Cream GelatoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ice Cream Gelato strain effects
Ice Cream Gelato strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 31% of people say it helps with Pain
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Ice Cream Gelato products near you
Similar to Ice Cream Gelato near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—