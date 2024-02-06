Ice Cream Sandwich reviews
Ice Cream Sandwich strain effects
s........5
February 6, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
I love this strain. It smells of citrus and sweet before being smoked. On exhale, it is sweet. It definitely gives me the tingles and is euphoric. Subtle tiredness comes with the come-down.
K........2
February 14, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Tingly
Loved it! Full body experience but not overpowering. Probably going to be a new fav.
m........c
February 11, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
i smoked this thinking I would be lazy and zone out on TV. However this strain gave me a happy uplifting high. I know it's 70 percent indica. But it feels like a sativa hybrid! I loved it!!! This is great weed to socialize with friends! Loved it! I will be purchasing the flower as soon as I see it!!
d........h
October 2, 2024
Euphoric
Uplifted
😲 I was very skeptical, as the brand I bought (AGRO MECHANIX) looks pretty sketchy. It smells faintly of hay, looks hella twiggy and seems kinda dry, but I haven't even made it through a full bowl without being thoroughly stoned. And I say this as an avid stoner who smokes probably 10 times a day. 🤘🏽💜
t........1
November 6, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Nice flavor and effect for sure!
C........0
December 13, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Like a grape lollipop.