c........j
September 5, 2023
Focused
Relaxed
This is the most single task focusing power I have found in a strain. Helps me to slow down and relieves moderate pain, especially eye pressure and tension headaches
M........y
July 5, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Straight za. Instant good mood. Looks much better than image their showing. Great smell and even better taste. Highly recommend. True 50/50
c........2
July 27, 2023
Creative
Focused
Happy
super gassy
t........5
September 1, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Pretty good. Taste like straight weed 😂
m........a
February 11, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
I’ve been bricked up for 2 hours now..