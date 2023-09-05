Ice Pie
Ice Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice and Cherry Pie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Ice Pie is a strain that produces a sweet and fruity flavor and aroma, with hints of diesel and cherry. Ice Pie is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Ice Pie effects include feeling focused, energetic, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Ice Pie when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress, and fatigue. Bred by Deschutes Growery, Ice Pie features flavors like cherry, diesel, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which contributes to the anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties of the strain. The average price of Ice Pie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Ice Pie is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Ice Pie is best enjoyed in the morning or afternoon, as it can enhance mood and productivity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ice Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
