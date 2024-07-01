Ice Pop reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Ice Pop.

Ice Pop strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Hungry

Uplifted

Ice Pop strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Cramps
    25% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Insomnia
    25% of people say it helps with Insomnia

July 1, 2024
I did take a previous reviewers thoughts and not smoke this one in the morning. I have felt no ill effects of headaches, which I suffer from tremendously.
Yesterday
This Some Heattt! First Review Ever Also. It Hits You Instantly With Heavy Euphoria & Happy Vibes , Smells Kinda Like Mangos To Me But You Deff Smell The Sour From The Tangie With The Peach In The Back! When The Smell First Hits Your Nose It’s Hella Funky In The Best Of Best Ways. I Love It So Much 🤙🏻💚🤝🏻
November 26, 2023
It's a good flower with lots of keef and burns very smooth, but it does make you really tired. I ended up only smoking it after around 8pm because otherwise I'd become too tired during the day, but it is a very relaxing smoke. Also found that if you smoke it during the day, it can sometimes give you a headache if you're already tired or trying to do other stuff. Would NOT say this is a good weed to try and do work on. If you want a strain that will give you a good rest at night, this is a great one, but otherwise I wouldn't recommend buying it.
May 19, 2024
Do not like too much... Bad negatives and not worth it blehh

