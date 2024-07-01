It's a good flower with lots of keef and burns very smooth, but it does make you really tired. I ended up only smoking it after around 8pm because otherwise I'd become too tired during the day, but it is a very relaxing smoke. Also found that if you smoke it during the day, it can sometimes give you a headache if you're already tired or trying to do other stuff. Would NOT say this is a good weed to try and do work on. If you want a strain that will give you a good rest at night, this is a great one, but otherwise I wouldn't recommend buying it.